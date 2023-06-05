 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Chippewa Falls street department worker recovering after being struck by car

  • Updated
  • 0
CF Crash

Photo courtesy of the Chippewa Falls Police Department 

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls streets department worker is recovering after being hit by a car last week.

According to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm, Joe Small was paving River Street when a passenger car hit him. It happened in front of the Spectrum building last Wednesday.

His wife Lesley said he was transported to a hospital due to serious injuries. Now, he is recovering at home with two fractured vertebrae, two broken ribs, and a badly bruised lung.

Kelm said this serves as a reminder for people to be mindful of workers when out on the road, especially with construction season in full swing. Kelm added the driver was cited with failure to yield while turning.

