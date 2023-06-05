Chippewa Falls street department worker recovering after being struck by car

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls streets department worker is recovering after being hit by a car last week.
According to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm, Joe Small was paving River Street when a passenger car hit him. It happened in front of the Spectrum building last Wednesday.
His wife Lesley said he was transported to a hospital due to serious injuries. Now, he is recovering at home with two fractured vertebrae, two broken ribs, and a badly bruised lung.
Kelm said this serves as a reminder for people to be mindful of workers when out on the road, especially with construction season in full swing. Kelm added the driver was cited with failure to yield while turning.