Chippewa Falls superintendent urges swatting to stop following a false school shooter threat

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls superintendent is urging folks to stop swatting after an elementary school student was found to be responsible for a false school threat Tuesday.
Related Article: Police say elementary student responsible for Chippewa Falls school threat
"The amount of time and energy that was expended in order to address this was not time well spent," said Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District superintendent Jeff Holmes.
According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, several 911 calls were made to the Chippewa County Dispatch Center Tuesday. A majority of them consisted of what sounded like children laughing or cursing at the dispatcher before hanging up.
"Swatting, to me, is a very dangerous form of entertainment," Holmes said.
Police said one call was made by a Chippewa Falls elementary student claiming there was an intruder shooting in the lunchroom of the high school.
"We fielded numerous phone calls and numerous emails and other forms of communications in regard to the panic that swatting incident caused," Holmes stressed.
Holmes added school and law enforcement personnel spent hours looking into the incident, later concluding the threat was false.
"Four hours up to possibly 12 or more," Holmes said.
He emphasized fake threats like this not only waste time, but can still be deadly.
"It can be quite dangerous for people who are victims of a swatting. It can be quite dangerous for law enforcement officials. There have even been instances on a national level where people have gotten killed as a result of swatting."
In a letter to families, Holmes said these types of prank phone calls trivialize the seriousness of the issue and divert resources away from real emergencies.
"This is not a good idea and it's not helping anybody out in any shape, form, or fashion."
Police chief Matt Kelm declined to comment further on the incident, but he did say the family is working on getting help for their young child and that the child is too young to face criminal charges.
Holmes said there will be school-based consequences as a result of the child's actions, but administrators will take their age into consideration.
Swatting incidents of false bomb threats were made in Menomonie and at CVTC in Eau Claire last July.
Related Article: Bomb threats at Menomonie, Eau Claire CVTC's found not credible