Chippewa Humane Association preparing to take in 13 puppies that were rescued from Texas dump

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Humane Society is preparing to take in more than a dozen puppies who had been rescued from a dump in Earth, Texas.
Officials with the shelter said they were contacted by the animal rescue group Olton's Underdogs and Alleycats to see if they could take in the puppies and find new homes for them.
Chippewa Humane will be receiving them on Monday May 23, but are taking applications to adopt them now.
The puppies vary in breed, but are all likely be large breeds. They are between 3 and 4 months old.
The shelter already has eight other adult dogs, and have the capacity to house up to 20, meaning two of the puppies will have to share a crate until they are adopted.
You can find the application to adopt a puppy or dog by clicking here.
If you are interested, more information is included in the Facebook post below: