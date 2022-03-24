Chippewa River trails temporarily closed due to high water

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Due to high water levels in the Chippewa River, some recreational areas in Eau Claire are temporarily closed.
The Chippewa River Trails behind the UW-Eau Claire Haas Fine Arts Center and the Hobbs Boat Landing are barricaded and closed due to high water.
As of Thursday morning, the level of water at Grand Avenue was six feet below flood stage.
The trails at Madison and Farwell Streets will be monitored and closed if needed.
Street and Fleet maintenance manager Steven Thompson said trail users and anglers should be cautious because higher waters usually mean faster currents, which can be dangerous.
"You don't know what's underneath the water," Thompson said. "The currents are moving very fast. There's ice in the river yet. Temperatures are very very cold. Hypothermia can set in. You can get sucked underneath and get trapped in some of the areas along the river where there's trees or debris."
Thompson adds the National Weather Service projected the river to rise two more feet overnight and to recede below the action stage measurement late next week.
When water levels are above the action stage of 764 feet, the city tends to close certain areas.