Chippewa Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk enjoys retirement party after 45 years in law enforcement

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk is retiring after 15 years of service.
But for the last 45 years, Kowalczyk has been working in the law enforcement field. His impact was shown when dozens of people attended his party at the county courthouse today.
His career included a stint in the Cadott Police Department, some time with the West Central Drug Task Force, and service with the Chippewa County Traffic Police.
"I was told when I first was hired 45 years ago by a state trooper, 'when you leave an individual, when you leave an incident, try to put a smile on their face. A smile is easier to put on their face than a frown,' so again, that's kind of been my motto over the years," said Kowalczyk
Kowalczyk would like to thank Chippewa County and its citizens for making his career more enjoyable. Kowalczyk currently has no definite plans for the future.
He will officially retire on January 7. Taking his place is Travis Hakes, a former police chief in Elk Mound.