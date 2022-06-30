Chippewa Valley activity passport returns with prizes, exploration, and activity

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Happening in the valley, you can win prizes like outdoor games, cooking supplies, yoga mats and more just by heading outside and staying active this summer.
Back for the second year is the Chippewa Valley Summer Activity Passport. Here is how it works: visit as many parks, trails, and local activities as you can in Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn Counties. Take a picture at each location and then upload them to a page on Visit Eau Claire's website.
Each picture counts as an entry, so the more places you go, the more entries you have for the prizes. The summer activity passport was created as a way to keep the Chippewa Valley active after obesity was identified as a major health concern for all three counties.
The passport ends the end of August. Click here for all the info.