Chippewa Valley Airport Commission asking DOT to bring Sun Country Airlines to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local travelers may soon be taking flight to Minneapolis on Sun Country Airlines.
The Chippewa Valley Airport Commission met Friday morning, and unanimously voted to recommend Sun Country as the new airline carrier for the airport.
Sun Country Airlines proposed year-round twice weekly service in a Boeing 737-800 that can seat 186 people to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, along with seasonal nonstop service to large leisure destinations like Fort Myers, Orlando, and Las Vegas.
The vote to recommend Sun Country now goes to the U.S. Department of Transportation, who will have the final say on what airline will operate in Eau Claire.
This all comes after SkyWest Airlines filed a notice in March to terminate service to Eau Claire and 28 other airports due to a pilot shortage.
Two other airlines, Southern Airways Express and Boutique Air, had also submitted bits to operate in Eau Claire.