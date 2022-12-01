Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore expanding Eau Claire location

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Construction has begun for the expansion project of the Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Eau Claire.
"We are growing," said ReStore manager Marlie Sabelko. "Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity has been growing a lot the past year-and-a-half or two years and this space just isn't big enough for us anymore. So we're doing what we can to expand it."
This week crews started taking out walls, beams, and offices.
Right now the facility has 8,000 square feet of sales floor, and officials are looking to have about 10,000 to 11,000 square feet of sales floor, plus another 5,000 square feet of storage space in a second building that will exist in the back.
Sabelko said the expansion is needed because they'd like to accept more furniture and appliance donations, but they've had to turn many away due to lack of space.
The more donations they have, the more revenue they have for community projects like home repairs or home building.
The sales floor expansion is estimated to cost $10,000 and will be paid for with grant money. There is no cost estimate yet for the new storage building.