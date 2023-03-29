Chippewa Valley honors National Vietnam Veterans Day

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Veterans across the Chippewa Valley gathered at the Eagles Club in Lake Hallie to commemorate National Vietnam Veterans Day. It is a day that also marks the 50th anniversary of when the last troops were pulled out of the country.
Leory Jansky helped put on the commemoration. He said back when he and others first came home, they did not see a lot of support.
"Vietnam Veterans didn't have much support at all when they got back from Vietnam," said Jansky. "There was a lot of bad feelings about the troops that went over there. Probably a lot of misinformation about what occurred over there and there was a lot of heroism and valor that was presented by our soldiers over in Vietnam."
In 2017, the United States officially recognized March 29 as National Vietnam Veterans Day to honor veterans who served. For the Chippewa Valley's commemoration, the event had local veterans tell stories about their experiences during and after the war.
"50 years ago, my ship, the USS Dubuque LPD 8 was in Haiphong Harbor sweeping mines right off into north Vietnam," said Jansky. "So I know where I was 50 years ago and I'm going to ask that question to some of the veterans here."
Along with speakers, the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation unveiled a concept of a new Vietnam war tribute exhibit that will be added to the tribute trail exhibit located in River Prairie Park, off the Eau Claire River.
Angela Deutschlander, an official with the foundation, said that the exhibit will be interactive and feature sculptures, educational panels, and bronze statues that will tell the story of those from the Chippewa Valley who served.
"These guys are still here, so it's really special to like talk to us, have them tell us what their experiences were and be able to tell other people," said Deutschlander. "In our mind that's the biggest way we can honor them is to remember what they went through and comrades that they lost."
The project is estimated to cost around $150,000 and will be 10 feet by 30 feet wide. The Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundations also said they are going to be starting to build a commemoration of the War on Terror in the spring.
That project is scheduled to be complete in August.