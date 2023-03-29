Chippewa Valley honors National Vietnam Veterans Day

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible along with blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&