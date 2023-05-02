Chippewa Valley in need of host families for exchange students

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The nonprofit Greenheart Exchange in Chicago places 850 exchange students a year with families around the country, but advocates said there's a need for more host families in the Chippewa Valley. So, News 18 spoke with local parents on why they wanted to welcome a new face into their home.
On many evenings, Natalia and Yuri Ripeckyj can be found cooking with their exchange student daughter at their home in Altoona.
17-year-old Iryna Levada of Ukraine, better known as Ira, has been staying with her host family since August.
"I got to meet a lot of new people, not only Americans, but also people from other countries," Ira said.
Ira is actually the couple's 10th foreign exchange student.
"It's been very rewarding because our families are from Ukraine," said Yuri.
"Even though we do speak Ukrainian at home, our language has also been enriched because language changes over the years," said Natalia.
Ira is one of 150 grant students from Greenheart Exchange's FLEX (Future Leaders Exchange) program.
"What a grant student is, is that they receive a scholarship from the Department of State. So their program is fully funded," said Mariah Saerndahl, a local coordinator with Greenheart.
Saerndahl added these students are the best and the brightest from their countries.
"They have to go through a very competitive and rigorous process to become a grant student," Saerndahl said. "That includes testing, assessments, group interviews, all of these things which is slightly more competitive than getting into Harvard or Yale."
Greenheart officials mentioned that being a host family is purely a volunteer opportunity so you do not get any reimbursements or financial compensation for being one, but the Ripeckyj's said it is an enriching experience.
"It's educational about different cultural thinking, lifestyles," Natalia said.
"You get to learn at least a few words or a few phrases in a different language," Yuri said.
And their host daughter feels the same way.
"It's been an enriching experience for me and it actually changed my life so I'm incredibly happy to be here," Ira expressed.
If you'd like to host an exchange student, Greenheart has families fill out an online application. There's also a background check for anyone over 18 in your household as well as an in-home interview and reference-checking.
If you have any questions, you can email Mariah Saerndahl at msaerndahl@gmail.com.
Grant students are from Greenheart's FLEX (Future Leaders Exchange) or YES (Youth Exchange and Study) programs. Students from the FLEX program are from former Soviet Union countries. YES students are from predominantly Muslim countries.