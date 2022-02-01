Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to add new emergency response space

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (CVRA) is getting an upgrade that's been a long time in the making.
The airport received a $3.1 million federal grant.
According to Charity Zich, CVRA's airport director, the grant funds phase 1 of a two phase project: the regional airport will construct a new apparatus bay, the space to house the airport's emergency response equipment.
The FAA requires airports to provide aircraft rescue, firefighting or emergency first response during all airline operations.
The current building was built in the early 1980's, and though they've replaced the equipment since then, the new equipment has outgrown the station.
"This building was designed for a much smaller style of equipment, as time has gone on, equipment has grown in size. So even though it's meeting the same requirement, it's a much larger piece of equipment," said Zich, "Having access to emergency response equipment at airports is a thing that we hope we never have to use, right. But we all want it available if and when the time should occur that we need it."
Zich added that the construction on the new emergency response bay is estimated to begin this spring, but the regional airport will have to wait to receive another grant to fund phase 2.
Phase 2 will remove the existing building and build an attachment to the new bay for airport operations and training.