Chippewa Valley's Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers for upcoming projects

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Habitat for Humanity of the Chippewa Valley is searching for more volunteers on their upcoming housing projects.
Habitat for Humanity builds affordable houses for those in need. They plan to build houses in Chippewa Falls, Cumberland, and six houses in Menomonie.
They are currently building a house in Eau Claire for a family of three, and are searching for help.
Volunteers can expect to learn new skills and experience hands on building.
John Dawson with Habitat for Humanity said it's a true community effort.
"Everything has to happen for the ship to rise where we can do more affordable houses, and that has to be the volunteers, it has to be the donations, it has to be getting inexpensive property from cities, developers building sub divisions or looking at providing a lot or two in their subdivision to help habitat," he said. "So there's lots of great things happening and a lot of people have to come together to make it happen."
He also said they purchased a former school in Eau Claire, Grace Lutheran, that they'll turn into apartments for homeless veterans this fall.
