Cinder City Days kicks off in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - It's truly the summer season as Cinder City Days returns to Altoona.
Thursday afternoon saw the opening of the carnival in City Cinder Park at the corner of Spooner Avenue and 10th Street West. The carnival will be open every day through Sunday.
There will be live music this weekend. Friday will feature the band Richrath Project 3:13 featuring the music of REO Speedwagon. Saturday will feature Drina N The Dudes, a Minneapolis based pop/rock and soul/funk music act.
Also Saturday there will be a car show starting at 10 a.m., and a grilling tournament at 11:30 a.m.
The big parade will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday starting at the corner of Bartlett Avenue and 3rd Street West, moving up to Lynn Avenue, and then coming back down to Bartlett Avenue on 9th Street West. Click here to view a map.
More information of Cinder City Days can be found here.