City of Altoona removing back-in parking from River Prairie this week

ALTOONA (WQOW) - It's happening: over the next two days the City of Altoona will be re-drawing the parking spaces in River Prairie.
The parking spots have always been back-in. City administrator Mike Golat said they thought it was the safest street parking option, but many people haven't exactly loved it.
The city has received complaints throughout the years, and Golat said many drivers ignored the rule and pulled forward to park anyways. He said that is more dangerous for pedestrians and other drivers.
"We think this will be safer, people are more comfortable with it," Golat said. "As much as people love River Prairie this is the one thing we hear complaints about."
You won't be able to park on the street in River Prairie overnight (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) on September 13 and 14 as the current lines are removed and then repainted.
In the meantime you can park in the lots at River Prairie Center, behind Prairie Place, near the pavilion, or under the River Prairie or Highway 53 bridges.