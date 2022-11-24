 Skip to main content
City of Osseo holds first ever Turkey Trot to fundraise for park

Osseo Mayor Josh Pettis running 2 1/2 mile loop

OSSEO (WQOW) - Osseo held their first ever Turkey Trot Thursday morning.

Runners laced up for a 5 mile or 2 1/2 mile loop. Officials said 258 people participated, including Osseo Mayor Josh Pettis who ran a 2 1/2 mile loop. 

Proceeds went to the Stoddard Park Rejuvenation Project, which was created to refresh the main park in Osseo with new playground and exercise equipment, walking path, lighting, and updating the restrooms.

If you are interested in donating to the park update, click here or here.

