City seeking entrepreneurs to occupy future ‘Container Park' in downtown Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Startup Chippewa Valley Week is coming soon, and one big topic of discussion is Altoona's future 'Container Park.'
Two blighted downtown properties used to be on Division Street, but eventually, that area will be home to the Container Park.
The city plans to redevelop the area to create two small restaurant spaces, two small retail spaces, and a beer garden made out of repurposed shipping containers.
There would also be a public plaza in the middle with a seating area and a stage.
"The problem with downtown Altoona is that we just don't have any buildings so in order to activate space down here, we need to provide those buildings, and this provides a real unique opportunity to do that," said Mike Golat, Altoona city administrator.
Golat will be speaking at Co-Lab's Startup Chippewa Valley Week on November 16 at the Fish House at 4 p.m.
If you're interested in renting one of the micro units in the Container Park or just interested in the project, you're welcome to attend.
Representatives from Co-Lab, Western Dairyland, UW-Eau Claire, and the Small Business Development Center will also share resources available to entrepreneurs at the meeting.
The project is being largely funded by the $1.3 million 'Neighborhood Investment Grant' it received back in March.
The city hopes to complete the project by next July.
The Container Park discussion is one of 14 events during Startup Chippewa Valley Week, which goes from November 14th to the 18th.