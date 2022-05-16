Class of 2022: Graduation just around the corner for area students

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - You can almost hear pomp and circumstance humming in the background as area schools and UW-Eau Claire prepare for their graduation ceremonies.
Students at Eau Claire's North High School will have their ceremony on Thursday, May 26 at their school gym, and Memorial will hold their graduation the next day at their campus. North has 327 graduating seniors this year, and Memorial has 370.
The 12 Eau Claire Virtual School seniors will be graduating on May 25, and the 50 McKinley Charter School seniors will be graduating June 2. Both ceremonies will take place at DeLong Middle School.
In Chippewa Falls students will be receiving their diplomas on May 27. Students will have the chance take part in the new tradition of driving in a police-escorted procession from the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
UW-Eau Claire will host their commencement ceremony on May 21. There will be three ceremonies held throughout the day, with 1,298 undergraduate, and 134 graduate Blugolds receiving diplomas this spring.
More than 1,000 UW-Stout students walked across their stage on May 7. Chancellor Katherine Frank told seniors their stories remind her of what a gift it had been to play a role in their educational and professional journeys.
“This is a world that needs the passion, innovation, critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and dedication that you have exhibited during your time at UW-Stout. Graduates, thank you for all that you have contributed to UW-Stout and the larger community through the commitment, enthusiasm, and hard work reflected across all areas of your university experience,” Frank said.