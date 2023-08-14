Clean out your closet to support Hope Village's FUNDrive

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you have clothes that don't fit anymore or a closet that is getting full, you can donate to Hope Village in Chippewa Falls for its FUNDrive.
According to the village's executive director, Mike Cahoon, the drive is a fundraiser to help pay for the nonprofit's operational expenses. Hope Village is partnering with the thrift store Savers. Savers will pay for bags of clothing provided through the drive.
Clothes, shoes, backpacks, as well as household textiles such as bedding and towels are being accepted. Hope Village is filling up donations in a truck parked outside of its building that will be delivered to Savers.
"The trailer is probably about a quarter full right now," said Cahoon. "So plenty of room for more. So, package up those clothes in 13-gallon bags."
You can drop off bags at Hope Village until Wednesday. On August 26, the nonprofit is holding another fundraiser at Riverfront Park from 4 to 8 p.m. with a free concert and food trucks.
As we reported, Hope Village is raising money for its $2.7 million capital campaign that kicked off last October to build five duplexes and three 6-plexes. So far, they received $2.2 million.