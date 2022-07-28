Cobban Bridge to come down soon; replacement coming next year

JIM FALLS (WQOW) - The Cobban Bridge construction project is set to begin on Monday, August 8 according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Gov. Tony Evers signed off on the $4.7 million project to replace the bridge on County TT between Wisconsin 178 and County K in Chippewa County. The bridge is set to be dismantled, and a new bridge will be built in its place. WisDOT said the new bridge should be completed by October 2023.
The bridge was originally located near Lake Wissota, but when the lake was being created, the bridge was moved up river by area farmers in the winter of 1918/19. A historical marker stands nearby sharing this history.
A century later the bridge was closed to the public, with the county highway department saying rehabilitating the bridge wasn't feasible, adding that its historical integrity would be difficult if not impossible to maintain.
In 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation put out a notice saying the bridge was being offered for free to anyone who could relocate it. A local group, Cobban Bridge Preservation Inc., attempted to save the bridge but an agreement with the county was not reached.