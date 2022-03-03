Cobban to see new bridge, old bridge set to be removed

COBBAN (WQOW) - The bridge connecting State Highway 178 and County Highway K just north of Jim Falls is planned to be taken down in 2022 as a new bridge begins construction.
The construction project has been awarded to Sheet Piling Services out of Custer. A rendering of the new bridge can be found by clicking here.
At the February 23 Chippewa County Highway Committee meeting, project manager Fred Anderson said the construction progress schedule had not yet been provided by the state, and that some DNR restrictions may affect timelines. He also mentioned that there have been requests to salvage historical pieces from the bridge.
The current Cobban Bridge has been a crossing of the Chippewa River for over a hundred years. Efforts were made to save the historic bridge but an agreement did not come to fruition.
In 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation put out a notice saying the bridge was being offered for free to anyone who could relocate it.