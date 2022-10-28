Collection sites ready for ‘Drug Take Back Day’ Saturday

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - It's a dose of reality that health officials want to remind folks of: too often, unused medications find their way into the wrong hands.
That's why on Saturday for 'Drug Take Back Day," Wisconsinites are encouraged to drop off any unused or expired medication to their closest collection site.
Prescription and over-the-counter medications that may be disposed include capsules, creams, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, ointments, pills, and liquids in their original container.
Public health nurse Chelsie Klatt with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said it's good to get these items out of the home to prevent overdoses or accidental poisoning to children and pets.
It's also important to not throw them in the trash or down the drain.
"Flushing our medications can cause contamination to our water, so it's a water quality issue. A lot of our wastewater treatment centers aren't equipped to filter out those medications from the water. In addition to absorbing into our groundwater," Klatt said.
In Eau Claire County, the Altoona Police Department will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, to collect medications.
Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire is collecting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In 2021 in Eau Claire County, more than 2,500 lbs. of medications were collected and disposed of through the event. It's part of a national initiative.
Click/tap here to find a collection site near you.
If you miss 'Drug Take Back Day', you can also use the link above to search for permanent drop boxes near you.