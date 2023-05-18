 Skip to main content
Community garden growing produce for local food banks preparing for 11th season

Community Garden

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In just a few short weeks, one community garden will be full of locally grown food for community members in need. The St. Joseph's Hospital Community Garden is set to start its 11th year shortly before Memorial Day weekend.

According to Roger Elliott, volunteer coordinator of the St. Joseph's Hospital Community Garden, the need for this garden started from census data in 2010 that showed a significant number of Chippewa Falls residents faced food insecurity. Now, local community members grow and donate their produce to over eight Chippewa County food banks.

"A lot of people probably know that there's a need and they'd like to help out but they're not really sure how they can, and we can help them with that," Elliott said. "We can bring gardeners in, teach them how to garden or we can facilitate what they want to do in other ways as well."

According to Elliott, the biggest challenge in running the garden's 24 plots is finding enough volunteers to help grow the produce. To solve this, Elliott said the garden provides an equipment shed with anything a prospective volunteer may need.

For those interested, volunteers should contact Roger Elliott through email at rwelae@charter.net.

