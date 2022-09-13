Company looking to build solar project on 2,000 acres in Dunn County

TOWN OF SPRING BROOK (WQOW) - A Kansas City-based company is looking to build a large-scale solar project in Dunn County.
In a letter sent to nearby residents, Tyr Energy Development Renewables, also known as TED Renewables, stated they aim to build the "Elk Creek Solar Project," on approximately 2,000 acres in the Town of Spring Brook.
The proposed project would span multiple parcels of private land leased to the project, including the area between 890th Street and County Road H, north of County Road C.
"We've designed it at 300 megawatts for the solar facility. It would be coupled with battery energy storage, and there's an existing transmission line in the area that runs through Spring Brook that's owned by Xcel Energy. That's our point of interconnection to provide that power to the grid," said Dylan Stickney, senior manager of project development at TED Renewables.
The project is estimated to cost $292 million, all paid for by the company.
Stickney said the project is similar to a power plant that would have whole-sale energy production. He added that Xcel Energy customers would never get a bill from TED Renewables.
"At the end of the day, the project would be contracted to supply the power for a certain amount of time either directly with Xcel Energy or another utility company in Wisconsin or there's potential that it could contract for the power to be available on the system for a credited corporation," Stickney said.
In addition to providing clean and renewable energy by harnessing the power of the sun, officials said there are economic benefits as well.
"The solar project itself locally will significantly boost the local economy in Dunn County, creation of jobs through construction and operations," Stickney said. "And then as well, providing what we've approximated to be $1.2 million per year of revenue to the county and local town."
The company plans to submit its application to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin this fall. The review process can take a year, and an energy committee, including he DNR, will review the application.
If the project is approved, officials hope to begin construction spring of 2024, and for the facility to be ready and fully operational the middle of 2025.
Later this fall, TED Renewables plans to host a local open house to answer more questions.
People can stay updated by following the "Elk Creek Solar Project" Facebook page.