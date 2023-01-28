Competition heats up at U.S. Crokicurl Championship

ALTOONA (WQOW) - It may have been cold on Saturday, but that didn't stop the United States Crokicurl Championship in Altoona.
This event was held for the third time in River Prairie Plaza. Crokicurl is a mix between curling and a Canadian board game called crokinole. Players are set on a round ice rink and take turns getting their curling stones as close to the middle as possible. However, they must be careful as their opponents can knock them out of the points scoring region.
"This is our first year. We kind of got experience in the game of crokinole, and thought this would be a great opportunity to try crokicurl," said Ayrton Klemme, a competitor in the crokicurl tournament.
This year, Team Sorensen took the championship belt.
The Crokicurl Championship is part of Altoona's Wintertide event. Along with the tournament, they also had a scavenger hunt and the game kuub set out for people to play.
"I think everybody recognizes Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley as a great place, not only to work, but to live and to play, and that's kind of what we want to emphasize, those components," said Dr. Krysty Danrow, a volunteer at the event.
Currently, Altoona is planning on hosting the fourth annual U. S. Crokicurl Championship tournament next year as well. If you would like to try crokicurling, head over to River Prarie Plaza from 8 a. m. to 3 p. m. on Mondays, 8 a. m. to 9 p. m. from Tuesday to Friday, and 11 a. m. until 9 p. m. on weekends.