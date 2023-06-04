 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM CDT MONDAY MORNING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT tomorrow morning. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Concert at Riverfront Park kicks off summer series in Chippewa Falls

  • 0
Music in Park
Toby Mohr

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Music in the park is back in Chippewa Falls with the first concert of the summer Sunday night.

The Home Grown Tomatoes and the Chippewa High School Wire Choir kicked off the summer concert series at Chippewa's Riverfront Park.

People from across the area could enjoy the music, food and ice cream trucks, and the summer weather.

"I love listening to the music here," Brenda Anderson of Holcombe said. "It's great, very relaxing, and fun."

Riverfront Park will be hosting concerts and movies throughout the summer. Click here for the schedule.

