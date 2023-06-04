Concert at Riverfront Park kicks off summer series in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Music in the park is back in Chippewa Falls with the first concert of the summer Sunday night.
The Home Grown Tomatoes and the Chippewa High School Wire Choir kicked off the summer concert series at Chippewa's Riverfront Park.
People from across the area could enjoy the music, food and ice cream trucks, and the summer weather.
"I love listening to the music here," Brenda Anderson of Holcombe said. "It's great, very relaxing, and fun."
Riverfront Park will be hosting concerts and movies throughout the summer. Click here for the schedule.