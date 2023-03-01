Connell's Supper Club locations back on the market

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - You could be the next owner of a local supper-club institution.
Both locations of Connell's Supper Club, in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek, are on the market once again after having been sold last year by Lynn McDonough who owned and operated the businesses for decades.
McDonough announced he was selling the restaurants and retiring in November 2021, and it was announced they were sold in May 2022. The restaurants closed earlier this year, and are both now up for sale again.
The Fall Creek location is listed at $275,000 and the Chippewa Falls location is listed at $575,000. They are being sold through HSC Business Brokers.