Connell's Supper Club sold, but name will stay the same

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Local culinary destination Connell's Supper Club has been sold.
Management News 18 both the location in Chippewa Falls and the Connell's on Highway 12 in Fall Creek will soon be under new ownership.
They do not expect any interruption in normal business hours during the transition, nor is there any plan for re-naming the supper clubs at this time.
Connell's current owner, Lynn McDonough has owned the Chippewa Falls location for over 30 years and the Fall Creek location for 15. He plans to retire sometime in the near future.