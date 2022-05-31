Construction of new staircase and plant survey underway at Devil's Punchbowl

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - New things are happening at the Devil's Punchbowl in Menomonie, including construction of a new staircase and a study about rare plants.
A 45-foot-tall natural rock amphitheater and waterfall are the main attractions of the Devil's Punchbowl, but in order to get there, you need to go down a long staircase. And right now, construction is underway for a new one.
Through donations and grants, the Landmark Conservancy in Menomonie raised $75,000 to replace the 20-year-old staircase at the Punchbowl.
"Anybody who has visited the preserve recently knows that there were steps that were starting to deteriorate," said Sara Norman, a community outreach coordinator with Landmark Conservancy. "It's a really big ravine and so a lot of the soil moves across the landscape and would end up on the stairway, which would further erode it."
Norman said the new stairs will be safer because they will be wider to allow visitors more room to pass each other, and there will be spots where people can step off the main stairway if they need to catch their breath.
The stairs will also be more elevated so that any natural movement of the soil across the landscape will go under the stairway.
"We hope that when people visit the site, they can focus on the beauty and the uniqueness of the preserve," Norman said.
The Conservancy also worked with UW-Stout to secure a grant from the Wisconsin Rare Plant Preservation Fund to support a plant survey at the Punchbowl.
Professor of biology Mandy Little said she and a student researcher are looking at leafy plants, mosses, and liverworts to create a comprehensive plant list.
"Are there any rare plants here that are on the state Natural Heritage Inventory List as threatened? Or just inventory and say hey, this is here. Isn't that great?" Little said.
If they do find rare plants at the Punchbowl, Little said the results will help inform future management decisions, like if they need to fence off an area to protect rare species.
"The other thing that this is doing is it's kind of setting a baseline for future studies," Little said. "Say 15 to 20 years down the road, we do another really thorough study here. We can see whether they're still the same plants or whether some have disappeared."
As for the plant study, researchers are visiting the site once a week into the fall to capture season variability.
Construction on the staircase started the last week of April and is expected to be complete sometime in July, depending on the weather.
The preserve is closed to the public while construction is underway.