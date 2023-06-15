 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Cook-Rutledge Mansion begins annual thrift sale

  • 0
Thrift sale mansion
Sam Fristed

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you want to get your thrift on you can head to the Cook-Rutledge Mansion in Chippewa Falls Thursday through Saturday.

The historic mansion is holding their annual rummage sale. Shoppers can find a wide variety of household items knick knacks and vintage goods. Furniture items including tables, bookshelves and dressers are also available too.

To keep the sale fresh there are new items put out each day.

Thrift sale coordinator Mary Kleusch said the all of the proceeds from the sale go toward the upkeep of the mansion property.

"Last year our garden was in really bad shape so all the funds that we raised at the 2022 sale went to renovate the garden and it's now a nice showpiece for the house," she said.

Kleusch said last year the sale raised over $7,000. She said the money raised this year will go toward refurbishing the porches on the property.

Kleusch recommended Saturday as the best day to attend because all items are half off.

The sale is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you