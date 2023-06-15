Cook-Rutledge Mansion begins annual thrift sale

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you want to get your thrift on you can head to the Cook-Rutledge Mansion in Chippewa Falls Thursday through Saturday.
The historic mansion is holding their annual rummage sale. Shoppers can find a wide variety of household items knick knacks and vintage goods. Furniture items including tables, bookshelves and dressers are also available too.
To keep the sale fresh there are new items put out each day.
Thrift sale coordinator Mary Kleusch said the all of the proceeds from the sale go toward the upkeep of the mansion property.
"Last year our garden was in really bad shape so all the funds that we raised at the 2022 sale went to renovate the garden and it's now a nice showpiece for the house," she said.
Kleusch said last year the sale raised over $7,000. She said the money raised this year will go toward refurbishing the porches on the property.
Kleusch recommended Saturday as the best day to attend because all items are half off.
The sale is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.