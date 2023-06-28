Council votes to not renew liquor license for Chippewa Falls hotel restaurant/bar

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The restaurant and bar located inside a Chippewa Falls hotel will soon not be able to serve alcohol.
Tuesday night during a special meeting, the Chippewa Falls City Council voted unanimously to not renew the liquor license of Badger State Hospitality. It operates the Bridgewater Restaurant and Pub at America's Best Value Inn on Park Avenue.
Police Chief Matt Kelm said from January of 2021 to July of 2022, officers responded to 186 calls at the hotel; 23 of them were drug related. That's more than any of the hotels in the area.
Kelm added that by city ordinance, a tavern needs to be open at least 20 hours a week to maintain its liquor license, but after officers conducted several checks and spoke with the manager, they learned the bar hasn't been open for some time.
There is also a state statute that says you cannot maintain a disorderly or riotous premises, but Kelm said they've responded to multiple disorderly conduct calls there.
Alcohol beverage licenses expire June 30 of each year in Chippewa Falls, so the tavern would no longer have a license and not be allowed to serve alcohol starting July 1.