Country Fest announces 2023 lineup

CADOTT (WQOW) - For many fans of country music, June cannot come soon enough.
Country Fest has announced their 2023 lineup, which includes artists like Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Billy Currington, Brett Eldredge, and Russell Dickerson.
The festival, running from June 22-24, will include five stages, more than 50 bands, and 7,000 campsites, according to the press release from Country Fest. There will also be a tailgate party the night before all the festivities begin.
The country’s largest party in a hayfield returns June 22-24!— Country Fest (@countryfestwi) October 18, 2022
🤠 Tix & camping ON SALE NOW#PartyLikeASconnie #CF2023 pic.twitter.com/A3Ky0WVEwB
“Fans can look forward to the same organized festival they love, but with a new overall theme in 2023,” festival promoter and General Manager Wade Asher said. “If you grew up in Wisconsin, Friday nights likely found you in a friend’s field cheersing to the summer ahead. A grown-up version of a coming-of-age tradition, we’ll pay homage to our roots through a variety of Wisconsin-themed activations and experiences. We can't wait to reunite with our Fest Family at the country’s largest party in a hayfield…and show out-of-towners what it means to ‘party like a Sconnie.’”