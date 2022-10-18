 Skip to main content
Country Fest announces 2023 lineup

  • Updated
Country Fest and Blue Ox Music Festival Signs

CADOTT (WQOW) - For many fans of country music, June cannot come soon enough. 

Country Fest has announced their 2023 lineup, which includes artists like Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Billy Currington, Brett Eldredge, and Russell Dickerson. 

The festival, running from June 22-24, will include five stages, more than 50 bands, and 7,000 campsites, according to the press release from Country Fest. There will also be a tailgate party the night before all the festivities begin. 

“Fans can look forward to the same organized festival they love, but with a new overall theme in 2023,” festival promoter and General Manager Wade Asher said. “If you grew up in Wisconsin, Friday nights likely found you in a friend’s field cheersing to the summer ahead. A grown-up version of a coming-of-age tradition, we’ll pay homage to our roots through a variety of Wisconsin-themed activations and experiences. We can't wait to reunite with our Fest Family at the country’s largest party in a hayfield…and show out-of-towners what it means to ‘party like a Sconnie.’”

