Country Fest nominated for Festival of the Year

CADOTT (WQOW) - Country Fest has been nominated for an award recognizing it as one of the best country music festivals in the world.
Cadott's Country Fest was nominated for Festival of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. It's up against festivals from the UK, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ohio, and Florida. It is also nominated alongside Stagecoach Music Festival, one of the largest annual Country Music festivals in the country.
Country Fest was founded more than three decades ago, and has hosted stars like Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, and Willie Nelson.
Country Fest marketing manager Hannah Cole said they are excited to be among the nominees.
"The nomination is an incredible honor, to say the least. To be recognized among some of the biggest players in the festival industry is an amazing feeling for our staff and volunteers. A huge, 'thank you!' goes out to our fans for their unending support over these 36 years!" she said.
The 58th ACM award show will take place this Thursday streaming on Amazon Prime and the Amazon Music Twitch channel.