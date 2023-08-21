County looking for feedback to spend $2.5 million in opioid settlement funds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire County is looking for your help to determine how they should spend opioid settlement funds.
The County announced they are receiving approximately $137,000 each year for the next 18 years. That's a total of $2.5 million of settlement funds.
Officials are encouraging people to provide feedback through a survey online. You can access that survey here.
This includes questions on where funding should be used. Some examples include enhancing addiction treatment, evaluating prevention, and harm reduction.