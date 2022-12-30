Crews contain house fire in Chippewa Falls within minutes

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A fire at a home on South Main Street in Chippewa Falls was quickly brought under control Friday afternoon.
Chippewa Falls Fire Department Chief Lee Douglas said they received a call for the structure fire just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames visible. Douglas said he suspects the fire began in the living room. Two people were home at the time, but he said they were able to evacuate safely.
Within about 10 minutes of arrival, the fire was contained. Douglas said there is extensive damage to both floors of the home, but he does not believe the building is a total loss.
Chippewa Fire District assisted with battling the fire.