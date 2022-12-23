Culver's, Kwik Trip eye moving in next door to future Festival Foods

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Since Festival Foods announced they are building a new location in Chippewa Falls, there has been speculation about what other businesses will open next door.
According to officials with the Chippewa Falls Planning Department, Culver's is working on a site plan to open in one of the several available lots near the future grocery store. Kwik Trip is also working on their site plan for a new store.
The businesses are also looking to construct a sign that would be visible from Highway 29. The sign variance request was on the agenda for the Chippewa Falls city council on Tuesday, but no action was taken. Officials with the planning department told News 18 that was because, due to weather, Kwik Trip has not been able to do a study to determine the exact height they will need the sign to be.
The businesses are part of a new area of development called "Chippewa Crossing." They will be located between Chippewa Crossing Boulevard and Business 53, beside Toycen Ford.
As we reported in August, Commonweal Development Corporation is the agency brokering the sale of the lots. After Kwik Trip and Culvers, there are still three lots available.
The Festival Foods plans to break ground in 2023.