'Curvin' Thru Irvine' comes to Heyde Center for the Arts

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- The musical lumberjacks known as The Swampers invite you to explore Irvine Park's variety of attractions with original songs, stories and projected photographs at "Curvin Thru Irvin."
Tim and Kathy Danielson, Judy Brist, Rob Kuchta, Amanda Schafer and Jerry Way combine voices and folk instruments in a unique blend of Swampgrass harmony to lead folks of all ages on a winding walk through Irvine Park in the air-conditioned comfort of the Heyde Center for the Arts.
Wednesday Lunch and Show: $25/person.
Wednesday Matinee Show Only: $13 adults, $12 seniors.
Thursday Show: $13 adults, $12 seniors, $6 youth.
For tickets to the show, visit www.cvca.net/events/the-swampers.