CVTC board to vote on small decrease in tax rate

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local college is set to approve the proposed 2023-2024 budget next week.
The budget of Chippewa Valley Technical College calls for total expenditures of over $113 million, a reduction of just over 2-.5% from the previous budget, due mainly to the completion of referendum projects.
General fund revenues are projected to be over $60 million, up over 1% from the last budget.
“The budget underscores the value of our exceptional faculty and staff,” said Caleb Cornelius, vice president of administration & chief strategy officer. “Recognizing their invaluable contributions, the college is committed to providing a cost-of-living increase and continuing the work we started last year to ensure our compensation is in line with the market in our quest to attract and retain top talent to propel student success.”
An official with CVTC said an increase in enrollment, remodeling of buildings and other factors have contributed to the budget.
An estimated 6% increase in property values will result in a very slight decrease in the tax rate of .3% from $71.20 per $100,000 of property value to $71.18.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, preceding the board meeting.