 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dells Mill Pond island vegetation being cleared with unconventional method

  • Updated
  • 0
Goats on the island

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - A construction company is using a unique approach to develop a new recreational area.

Lady Bug Lanes, a development project by Rocket Construction, plans to bring 10 homes to Dells Mill Pond and turn a 2.4 acre island into a recreational area three miles north of Augusta.

The only issue is the island is full of invasive vegetation like poison ivy.

Officials say that conventional clearing methods were too impractical, and thought of the idea to use goats.

"It was determined that it was feasible, that we could bring goats out here, shuttle them on the island and use them as a way to clear those invasive species and that underbrush," said Rocket Construction Broker Derek Trainor. 

To bring the plan to reality, Rocket Construction reached out to Goats on the Go of Trempealeau. Owner Vern Klingbeil got to work modifying a pontoon boat so it could ferry the goats and by Wednesday night. The appropriately named 'Goat Boat' began its maiden voyage.

"The biggest thing was getting them on the boat. Something new, kind of a narrow access, we run a nice big lane, so I parked the goat's way back here and we had it all set up so that we could move them nice and slow, it only took them about three tries to get on," Klingbeil said. 

Officials say the approach is much more environmentally friendly than traditional methods and less destructive. With this method the island should be clear in three weeks.

Have a story idea? Let us know here