Dells Mill Pond island vegetation being cleared with unconventional method

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - A construction company is using a unique approach to develop a new recreational area.
Lady Bug Lanes, a development project by Rocket Construction, plans to bring 10 homes to Dells Mill Pond and turn a 2.4 acre island into a recreational area three miles north of Augusta.
The only issue is the island is full of invasive vegetation like poison ivy.
Officials say that conventional clearing methods were too impractical, and thought of the idea to use goats.
"It was determined that it was feasible, that we could bring goats out here, shuttle them on the island and use them as a way to clear those invasive species and that underbrush," said Rocket Construction Broker Derek Trainor.
To bring the plan to reality, Rocket Construction reached out to Goats on the Go of Trempealeau. Owner Vern Klingbeil got to work modifying a pontoon boat so it could ferry the goats and by Wednesday night. The appropriately named 'Goat Boat' began its maiden voyage.
"The biggest thing was getting them on the boat. Something new, kind of a narrow access, we run a nice big lane, so I parked the goat's way back here and we had it all set up so that we could move them nice and slow, it only took them about three tries to get on," Klingbeil said.
Officials say the approach is much more environmentally friendly than traditional methods and less destructive. With this method the island should be clear in three weeks.