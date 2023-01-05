Deputy Jason Zunker remembered on 15th anniversary of his death

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is paying tribute Thursday to a deputy taken too soon.
It was on this day 15 years ago Deputy Jason Zunker died. He was hit and killed by a car while directing traffic around a car fire. He was 31 years old.
He was remembered by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office as a kind, compassionate man who cared for all and had a contagious smile.
Sheriff Travis Hakes also made a post about Zunker, saying "you'll notice some Deputies wearing memorial badges in honor of Jason, I have extended the time frame in which they can wear them as their primary uniform badge. We'll never forget our fallen comrade."
The Bloomer Fire Fighters Association said that Zunker was "protecting one of our scenes at the time of the accident. We will never forget."
You can read more about Zunker by clicking here.