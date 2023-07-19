DHS, officers participate in 'Day of Deflection'

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Wednesday is National 'Day of Deflection' — a multi-state effort to help struggling community members overcome substance abuse problems. And public service members in Menomonie took to the streets to do their part.
Wednesday morning, the Menomonie police department, Dunn County Human Services, and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office did community outreach.
As part of Project Hope, officials from these agencies handed out hygiene supplies and water to people in need. One person who had multiple positive interactions with law enforcement was able to receive a cell phone.
County Sheriff's Office Behavioral Health Officer Rebecca Merryfield said they usually do these visits twice a month to build relationships and refer folks to community-based therapy as an alternative to arrest.
"We're hoping to get people involved if they're ready for treatment. We meet people with where they're at so if they're looking for housing or food or even just supplies to take showers that's what we want to provide," she said.
The most common way team hope finds these individuals is through referrals from local law enforcement agencies. Project Hope Director Aaron Bergh said the contact allows officers and deputies to get progress updates with affected individuals.
He added that most people respond positively to the outreach efforts. He hopes to expand the program in the next year to focus on mental health treatments.