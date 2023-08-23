DNR: Oily substance in Chippewa River came from unknown source

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The investigation into the sheen-like substance that was found on the Chippewa River last Friday is now complete.
The Wisconsin DNR was investigating the matter, and officials say the substance appeared to be oil-based.
The DNR, along with officials from the city of Chippewa Falls, visited the NSP dam site four times. They say the sheen originated a quarter to half a mile upstream of the dam from an unknown source, and is not from the dam or the Union Pacific railroad.
During those visits, they did not observe any adverse impacts to aquatic life, wildlife, or vegetation, and say there is no threat to drinking water.
Since they don't know where the source came from and it dissipated rapidly, officials say there will be no clean-up efforts.