Donations are now being accepted for Christmas is for Children

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - iHeartMedia is gearing up for their 30th annual 'Christmas is for Children' event.
The company is able to help underprivileged families in the Chippewa Valley every year by making sure kids have presents to open on Christmas Day.
The program has changed a little bit this year. Instead of sponsoring a child or family and fulfilling specific gift wishes, iHeartMedia is asking the community to bring new, unwrapped toys and winter clothing items, like coats, boots, hats, and mittens to one of their drop off sponsor locations. People are asked to give gifts at worth a minimum of $35 per child.
iHeartMedia has been able to serve over 1,000 children and over 4,000 families with Christmas is for Children.
Gifts can be dropped off through Sunday, December 4. Below are the drop off locations:
Menomonie: Great American Fireplace (Hwy 25 North)
Eau Claire: Furnish 123 (3235 E Hamilton Ave,)
Rice Lake: Furnish 123 (2800 Pioneer Ave)
Eau Claire: Chilson Subaru
Chippewa Falls/Lake Hallie: Chilson Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram
Chippewa Falls/Lake Hallie: Chilson RV
Cadott: Chilson Corner Motors
If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to us at: DaveDeVille@iheartmedia.com