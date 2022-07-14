DOT selects Sun Country Airlines to serve Eau Claire airport

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sun Country Airlines will soon be serving the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Thursday, the US Department of Transportation issued an order selecting Sun Country Airlines to provide passenger service to the airport under the Essential Air Service program.
This comes after SkyWest Airlines filed a notice in March to terminate service to Eau Claire and 28 other airports due to a pilot shortage.
As we've reported, Sun Country will provide two flights per week to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and at least two flights per week to seasonable locations, like Ft. Myers, Fl., Orlando, and Las Vegas.
Airport Director Charity Zich said in a statement: "The decision by the US DOT to select Sun Country Airlines to serve the region provides an exciting opportunity to work with an Ultra-Low-Cost Carrier that is already utilized by many area travelers. We look forward to working with Sun Country and thank the Department for expediting their carrier selection process."
An official start date for Sun Country is expected in the coming weeks, but service is planned to start in early December. Tickets should be available to purchase soon.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local travelers may soon be taking flight to Minneapolis on Sun Country Airlines.
The Chippewa Valley Airport Commission met Friday morning, and unanimously voted to recommend Sun Country as the new airline carrier for the airport.
Sun Country Airlines proposed year-round twice weekly service in a Boeing 737-800 that can seat 186 people to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, along with seasonal nonstop service to large leisure destinations like Fort Myers, Orlando, and Las Vegas.
The vote to recommend Sun Country now goes to the U.S. Department of Transportation, who will have the final say on what airline will operate in Eau Claire.
Two other airlines, Southern Airways Express and Boutique Air, had also submitted bits to operate in Eau Claire.