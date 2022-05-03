Dozens rally through Eau Claire after Roe v. Wade draft opinion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People across the Chippewa Valley are reacting to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. In response, the Eau Claire County Democrats rallied at the county courthouse.
"When we get angry, we get organized," said Deb McGrath, who helped spread the word about the rally. "Every single person is affected by this. I believe this has got repercussions worldwide."
Dozens of people marched to Owen Park from the courthouse, cheering and waving signs with pro-choice messaging.
"I think what's next is we continue to use our voices," said demonstrator Annika Emerson. "We continue to speak out. We continue to fight for our right, the right that we should have to safe and legal abortions."
News 18 reached out to the Republican Party of Eau Claire County, who did not wish to comment, but they did send a statement from the Republican National Committee:
“The leak from the Supreme Court is extremely alarming and the Court deserves to deliberate without intimidation. Democrats are showing once again how extreme they really are on abortion, pushing taxpayer-funded, on demand, and unlimited abortion up until the moment of birth and after. Their position on abortion is radical, cruel, and anti-science. The far left wants unelected judges to impose a radical, one-size fits all abortion policy, leaving Americans without a voice. The Republican Party will always stand for the sanctity of life, speak up for the unborn, and protect vulnerable mothers.”