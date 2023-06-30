DPI releases state funding estimates for next school year; Chippewa Valley may see more financial support

(WQOW) - How much state funding are area public schools going to receive this upcoming school year?
On Friday the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released an estimate of the general school aids each public school district will receive for the 2023-2024 school year.
Of the state's 421 school districts, nearly 60% are estimated to receive more aid than last school year, while 39% are estimated to receive less. Six are anticipated to have no change in aid.
School districts like Eau Claire, Menomonie, and Altoona are expected to see an increase in aid, but Lake Holcombe, Chetek and New Richmond might see as much as a 15% decrease.