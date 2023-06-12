Dry conditions continue to cause problems for Chippewa Valley water

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The hot and dry summer has caused many surrounding areas to face either partial or complete watering bans.
On Monday, the Village of Lake Hallie lifted its complete outdoor watering ban but the village is still under a partial watering ban. Irrigation is now on an alternating schedule.
That means even number addresses can irrigate their yard on even calendar days and odd-numbered addresses may only irrigate on odd calendar days.
Despite the relaxed rules, Samuel Bautch, working foreman for Lake Hallie, said following the new guidance is a matter of public safety.
"Without an adequate amount of water in our towers we don't have that pressure for our firefighters to hook up to those fire hydrants and put out those homes," Bautch said.
Lake Hallie isn't the only community to face partial watering bans, both Menomonie and Altoona also have restrictions on irrigation that are in place indefinitely. In Chippewa Falls, officials say there is no need for a watering ban.
For Eau Claire, while there are no bans, officials say there is a risk that a ban could happen if dry conditions persist.