Dunn County Health Needs Assessment confirms five areas as top priorities for community health

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) — The 2022 Dunn County Community Health Needs Assessment is complete, and it has confirmed five key areas of health which will be a top priority for the county health department moving forward.
The last assessment was conducted in 2019, and this year's study confirmed the five areas identified as concerning will continue to be a priority moving forward.
The five areas are:
- Mental Health and Wellness
- Environmental Health
- Safe and Quality Housing
- Chronic Disease
- Alcohol, Nicotine and Drugs
Now that the assessment is complete, the county health department is hard at work putting together their Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). They are encouraging residents to reach out and give their input for how the county can get better.
"It is important that people's lived experience, their context expertise, be shared in these forums," Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said. "There is a place for folks with lived experience, either around housing, maybe someone who has had some housing insecurity, or a business owner that is really struggling to bring in qualified employees because housing is a challenge for them. We want them both at the table."
Gallagher added that the CHIP usually takes anywhere from six months to a year to be ready, but she's hopeful the department will have something ready to share with the community in as early as this summer.
For more info on how to get involved, or to check out the resources available, visit healthdunnright.org.