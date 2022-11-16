Dunn County voters pass advisory health insurance referendum, what's next?

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Efforts to keep the conversation going about publicly funded health insurance are in progress after Dunn County residents narrowly passed an advisory referendum.
For Dunn County residents, the Nov. 8 election included a referendum question that asked, "Shall Congress and the President of the United States enact into law the creation of a publicly financed, non-profit, national health insurance program that would fully cover medical care costs for all Americans?"
It passed with 51% of the vote to 49% that said no.
John Calabrese, a Dunn County board member who helped introduce the referendum, said publicly funded nonprofit national health insurance means the government, through tax dollars and other revenue sources, pays for the health care system that is already in place.
Rural Dunn is usually a conservative leaning county, so he hopes the results show we have more in common with our neighbors than we thought and to think of health care needs in a more non-partisan way.
"Sort of like what we do with the fire department," Calabrese said. "If you ask anybody along the political spectrum what they think about the fire department, they'll say, 'Well, what do you mean? We need the fire department.' So our idea in this question was to just start the conversation to shift the conversation."
Calabrese is also a member of an advocacy group called 'Our Wisconsin Revolution' that helped draft the referendum language.
After seeing the results, he and the group are in contact with other counties, trying to get the same question on their spring election ballot.
"Moving this conversation along county to county, hopefully state to state, and then have such an upswell of people from the left, from the right, getting together and demanding their lawmakers that we need to be more civilized about our health insurance," he said. "We need to not have massive companies profiting off of our sickness and aging."
Calabrese noted they purposely avoided using polarizing terms in the referendum's language like 'Medicare for All' or 'Single Payer System.'
He said publicly funded nonprofit national health insurance should not be confused with national health care or nationalized health care, like what Cuba has, where the government pays for and runs all the hospitals, and the doctors are government employees.
That's not what the referendum asked for. Since the referendum was advisory, it is not binding, and governing bodies are not required to act in accordance with the majority opinion.