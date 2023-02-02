 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill valuess as
low as 35 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Early spring for the Chippewa Valley: Fall Creek Fritz doesn't see his shadow

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Local groundhog, Outlaw Farm's Fall Creek Fritz, has the prediction we've been waiting for. Spring is coming early to the Chippewa Valley!

It's definitely a better prediction than what we got from our state groundhog, Sun Prairie's Jimmy the Groundhog, and Punxsutawney Phil who both saw their shadows on Thursday, meaning six more weeks of winter.

The next step is to wait and see what mother nature has in store for us in the coming weeks. Based on the forecast for this weekend, Fritz might be onto something. 

