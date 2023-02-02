Early spring for the Chippewa Valley: Fall Creek Fritz doesn't see his shadow

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Local groundhog, Outlaw Farm's Fall Creek Fritz, has the prediction we've been waiting for. Spring is coming early to the Chippewa Valley!
It's definitely a better prediction than what we got from our state groundhog, Sun Prairie's Jimmy the Groundhog, and Punxsutawney Phil who both saw their shadows on Thursday, meaning six more weeks of winter.
The next step is to wait and see what mother nature has in store for us in the coming weeks. Based on the forecast for this weekend, Fritz might be onto something.