Eating at local restaurants Thursday will raise funds for a local nonprofit health clinic

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - On Thursday, you can eat at one of your favorite local restaurants and help a nonprofit out at the same time.
Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls will be holding their annual 'Meet to Eat.'
The clinic coordinator, Kim Renaud, said Open Door is a nonprofit organization that provides free medical supplies, medicine, and exams to those in Chippewa County without health insurance. Meet to Eat is a fundraiser to help cover those costs.
"Our patients that we serve, the majority of them say that they would have no other health alternative and they would not seek health care," said Renaud. "They don't have health insurance and have lower incomes. So, otherwise without us, they would be falling through the cracks and not have health care."
All you have to do to help, is grab a bite to eat on Thursday at one of the five participating restaurants, which includes Old Abes Supper Club in Jim Falls, Harms Way Bar & Grill in Bloomer, River Inn in Wheaton, Xpeditions in Bloomer, and SandBar & Grille in Lake Wissota. Twenty five percent of what those restaurants make that day will go to the nonprofit.
The participating restaurants will also have drawings that you can enter and win things like gift cards and movie tickets.
Open Door Clinic is open every Tuesday from 5 to 7:30 pm for ages 18 to 64.